The four contenders Liverpool must defeat in order to be dubbed the United Kingdom’s Favorite Place.

Liverpool is unlike any other city in the United Kingdom. Scousers and tourists alike adore it for its distinct personality, passionate people, and stunning architecture.

There’s much to do and see in the city center, whether it’s admiring the memorable skyline, walking along the picturesque coastline, or having a great night out.

That this explain why, in our sister site 2Chill’s nationwide competition in partnership with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Liverpool was chosen the UK’s Favourite Place by so many people.

Liverpool is presently in first place, with Newcastle, Wales, Manchester, and Barrow competing for second place – but that may all change this week.

Cast your second vote today if you want to maintain Liverpool in the lead.

Every Friday, the bottom ten towns, cities, or counties are excluded from the poll. Don’t let your favorite get left behind!

Here are the top five contenders for the title of UK Favorite Place:

Liverpool

Liverpool is a world-famous city that continues to reinvent itself. It is the birthplace of The Beatles and home to the School of Science.

The city has a lot to offer, from its storied music scene to its passionate football fans to the unique architecture of the Royal Liver Building, so it’s no surprise it’s currently in top position.

Liverpool’s Elliot Ryder is pulling for them to win. “Many will come to Liverpool, climb to the top of Everton Park, or take photos of its remarkable waterfront, but the picture that will always live the longest is one of the city’s heart, compassion, and determination to do things in its own, Liverpool way,” he said.

Newcastle

Newcastle, or ‘The Toon’ as the Geordies call it, is currently in second place. The Northern city is hard to top, with its magnificent bridges, welcoming communities, and exciting nightlife.

It’s a 25-minute metro ride to one of the country’s best beaches, and the Theatre Royal hosts big-name musicals and inventive independent performances.

Newcastle, according to Hannah Graham, is deserving of first place: "There are no compromises in Newcastle: you get excellent culture, incredible nightlife, a vibrant restaurant scene, friendly neighbourhoods, and gorgeous outdoor areas. It's large enough to be lively."