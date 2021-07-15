The former Wirral Hospital property will be developed into homes and apartments.

A former Wirral hospital is due to be converted into houses and apartments as part of efforts to “revitalize” the area.

One of the oldest hospitals in the Birkenhead region was previously housed at Ashton House on Village Road in Oxton.

However, plans have been presented to Wirral Council to convert Ashton House into ten apartments and a cottage.

The Ashton House structure will be preserved, but in a refurbished state, with each of the 11 new residences inside being a two- or three-bedroom home.

Two neighboring structures, Adcote House and Kent House, will be demolished as part of Hitchcock Wright and Partners’ proposal, and five dwellings will be built in their stead.

The houses will have four or five bedrooms and will be detached or semi-detached.

“[This] is a currently unoccupied site with a number of existing structures in varied conditions, in an established residential area,” Ainsley Gommon Architects wrote in the design and access statement, arguing that the plan should be allowed.

The firm believed that the idea would be beneficial to Oxton.

“Our proposal to retain the main building of Ashton House, as well as the sandstone perimeter walls and the majority of the mature trees, in order to create 16 new unique homes for the local area, will bring this vacant building back into use while avoiding the loss of this desirable heritage asset,” the statement continued.

“Because of the mix of apartments and houses, there will be a variety of bedroom alternatives, allowing residents to choose between family homes and smaller units.

“All houses will have separate parking areas and either private or shared amenity space, with a dedicated planted garden on the grounds of Ashton House offering views back to the house itself.

“It will breathe new life into an abandoned building and produce new residences in a very desirable neighborhood.”

The project benefits from good transportation links because it is only 250 meters from Oxton village.

There are numerous bus stops nearby, and both Green Lane and Birkenhead Park train stations are approximately one and a half miles apart.

It is envisaged that this will lessen the demand for automobile trips.

