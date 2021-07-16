The former Roby Riding Centre will become a new special school.

On the site of a former riding school in Roby, a new secondary school for pupils with exceptional educational needs could be erected.

The Witherslack Group, which operates 18 special educational needs (SEN) schools across the country, has applied to demolish the former Wheathills Riding School in Naylor’s Road and replace it with a 60-pupil school.

The new school would be linked to the nearby Lakeside Primary School, which is also administered by Witherslack and has 30 students, 12 of whom are from Knowsley.

“The Witherslack Group would want to expand on the success of this school to construct a secondary education facility (for ages up to 18) adjacent to the primary school site,” Witherslack said in its application.

“This would allow students to continue their secondary education and prosper at Lakeside.”

There will be 12 classrooms, a multi-use games area, therapy rooms, sensory areas, and other amenities for students and employees at the new school.

For the past two years, Witherslack has been in talks with Knowsley Council about its plans for a new school, with much of the focus being on the issue that the property is in the green belt.

The corporation has cited a successful planning appeal that resulted in the approval of an application for a residential development on the same site, albeit those plans have subsequently been abandoned.

Witherslack also stated that there was a definite need for a secondary school for children with SEN in the area, with Knowsley accounting for 40% of Lakeside’s students.

SEN affects over 20% of children in Knowsley, compared to 14.4 percent nationally.

The plans are available for public discussion on the council’s website, and the council expects to make a decision on them by September 7.