The former House of Fraser location could become the new home of the historic market.

After previous plans were vetoed, a historic market in a Merseyside town could be set for a major relocation.

Wirral Council scrapped plans to temporarily relocate Birkenhead Market to St Werburghs Square a fortnight ago.

The market, which has been a part of Birkenhead since 1835, is now charting a new route, with the town’s former House of Fraser building, which has been unoccupied since March 2020, named as a prospective replacement site.

Wife breaks down in tears in court after learning that her husband was involved in drug trafficking.

This implies that the current Birkenhead Market will remain open for business as usual at its current location in the town centre, near the bus station, until a new market building is constructed over the following few years.

Birkenhead Market’s number of traders has shrunk to roughly 60 specialised businesses in recent years, according to the council, and the current structure does not satisfy the demands of the market community or customers.

The House of Fraser building would be dismantled, and a new public realm space connected to St Werburghs Square would be created, together with a proposed independent Birkenhead Market building and a new residential complex.

Traders have been presented with this alternative, and further comprehensive plans are expected to be developed in the following months.

Wirral Council has stated that a revitalized market will be at the centre of its significant plans to redevelop Birkenhead, which include more than 600 new houses, expanded leisure spaces, and new food and beverage choices.

“We have been clear from the start that we want Birkenhead Market to flourish, and we will do everything we can to ensure it becomes the very heart of Birkenhead town centre,” said Cllr Tony Jones, chair of Wirral Council’s Economy and Development Committee.

“We acted after listening to what the market community had to say.”

“What I’d want to see is the council and the market community working together to find the best solution for Birkenhead — their success is tied to our success in revitalizing the town centre, and vice versa.”

“This latest idea assures that the market stays at the heart,” the Labour councillor stated.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”