The former House of Fraser building could be home to Birkenhead Market.

Birkenhead Market may relocate to the site of the town’s former House of Fraser shop, according to large proposals.

The council wanted traders to shift from the current town centre site, where stall owners are still trading as usual, to St Werburghs Square on a temporary basis starting in 2022, until a new permanent market was established near the town centre.

This idea was scrapped after a strong outcry from traders, with Wirral Council stating that there would only be one shift to a new permanent market, which would not happen before 2025.

The former House of Fraser building on Grange Road, which Wirral Council purchased for £2.1 million and will recoup via a grant from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, is currently the preferred location for this transfer.

In addition to this sum, the council has set aside more than £14 million from the government’s Future High Streets Fund to help refurbish Birkenhead Market.

The suggestion will be discussed during a meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee on Wednesday.

If it supports the idea, it does not guarantee that the plan will be implemented, but it does mean that designs will be created and the potential of a new market, which traders crave, will become more tangible.

The Washington Newsday visited Birkenhead Market today to find out what the market’s booth proprietors thought of the proposed change.

Everyone who spoke agreed that the market had to move, however some expressed reservations about the former House of Fraser location.

Moneysworth Butchers owner Tom Roberts said he wanted additional information from the council because he hadn’t received enough information from them about how the plan will function in practice.

While Tom stated that “anything is better than staying here,” he believed the House of Fraser location had drawbacks, such as parking.

Another trader, who did not want to be identified, claimed the location was “inconvenient.”

“[The council] stated that the market will be in the heart of Birkenhead,” they continued.”

