The former Heswall police station is up for sale and might be converted into flats, a restaurant, or retail space.

For an unknown fee, a former police station is once again on the market.

The famous property on Telegraph Road in Heswall, Wirral, is currently on the market with Eddisons after seven years of waiting for a buyer.

People living near the former station were invited to offer proposals for what they would want to see in the 110-year-old structure after it resurfaced on the property market.

“As long as they keep the building as it is,” one said in a Heswall Facebook community.

Another idea was: “Restaurants, in my opinion, are inexhaustible.

“I’d love to go to a nice Sushi restaurant, but it’s not for everyone.

“….or a police station-themed eatery named ‘The Old Bill’ or something.”

“Reception and the cells should be turned into a police museum for educational purposes for both children and adults,” remarked another. The upper floors are rented out as offices.”

“Been on-off for ages far too expensive great building but a waste if empty,” commented a fourth.

“Part single, part two storey structure of conventional brick construction completed in 1911,” according to Eddisons.

They also stated: “The main parts have red brick elevations and a variety of pitched tiled roofs. Internally, the property has a number of linked rooms/offices on the ground and first floors, with separate internal stairs connecting the two regions on the first floor.

“With parquet or carpeted flooring, painted or woodchip walls, and painted or acoustic tiled ceilings, the interior finish is variable but often dated.

“The main building is surrounded on all sides by grassy spaces, with a tarmac parking lot accessible from Telegraph Road.

“A retaining wall defines the back boundary, which is at a higher level than the rear property.”

Merseyside Police announced intentions in 2014 to close the stations in Heswall, Hoylake, Moreton, Well Lane, and Laird Street and replace them with community stations in community centers and libraries.

Jane Kennedy, the then-Commissioner of Merseyside Police and Crime, stated at the time that the revenues from the sales will be used to fund new options.

She stated, " "Merseyside Police has lost almost 1,600 personnel as a result of austerity measures.