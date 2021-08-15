The former abandoned Birkenhead building is set to become the Baltic’s next home.

The persons behind the renovation of a dilapidated Birkenhead building have expressed their desire to contribute to the town’s cultural and economic regeneration.

Make Hamilton Square in Birkenhead, on Cleveland Street, created a “maker space” 18 months before the epidemic, giving workshop and office space to emerging creatives and hobbyists looking to transform their pastime into a business.

The organization builds on the success of Make Liverpool, which has locations in the Baltic and Fabric Districts, with co-director Liam Kelly serving as a director of Baltic CIC and a prominent player in the growth of the area.

Make Hamilton Square, which has its sights set on Birkenhead in the Wirral district, where Liam grew up, is on the cusp of establishing a café bar after an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic, and has high hopes to be a part of the town’s much-discussed rebirth.

“It feels like there’s a little of movement in Birkenhead right now,” co-director Liam Kelly told The Washington Newsday.

“We opened around a year and a half before the pandemic, and that was just as studios. Then we intended to open a café about a year ago but haven’t been able to do anything for the past 18 months, so we chose to manage it ourselves in the end.

“What we primarily offer is studio space; we have a very affordable offer as well as a more commercial offer, so we have a lot of hobbyists who want to be a part of a community and do work as an artist or creator, and we have a diverse spectrum of tenants.”

The facility also has an outside space with space for growing food and beehives, with the team aiming to sell honey from the hives in the new cafe, which is set to open in September.

“When we open, the whole objective of the cafe bar will be that there will be a public program and ways to participate, as well as a lovely destination,” Liam explained.

