The ‘forgotten’ town of Merseyside is going to’skyrocket.’

Even pouring rain cannot discourage Kirkby residents from visiting the town center.

A tiny tornado is creating havoc 13 miles away in Widnes, but there is an everlasting sense of calm in Kirkby today – except for the constant rain.

Friends and family are sitting outside in the town center, sipping coffee and avoiding the rain.

The first supermarket in Kirkby in nearly four decades opens its doors.

It’s the same story a few yards away in the newly renovated market area, where a large crowd is browsing the stalls.

Everything has a cosmopolitan, social air about it. It has a brand-new vibe about it. Despite this, it feels as if Kirkby and its people have been like this for years – such is the ease with which those in the harsh conditions operate.

A new retail development has sprouted from the ground on Irlam Drive, to the side of the established town centre and market.

The complex is a bold declaration of a new Kirkby.

A row of high-rise flats built in the 1960s and 1970s sits to its right.

The two contrasting developments bookend the timeline of what is still a young place: they are the unmistakable marks of a postwar new town, a development that signals the community’s orientation.

A small rainbow traverses the road dividing the flats and new complex as the rain clears, as if to suggest that Kirkby is reaching beyond its past and assumptions to a more hopeful future.

A Morrisons supermarket has been opened in the new retail complex.

The opening of a new supermarket in another section of the city could easily go unnoticed. But in Kirkby, it’s one of the reasons for the town’s bustle – and it’s understandable.

Kirkby’s first supermarket in 42 years is the Morrisons. Residents of the town have had to drive to Walton, Aintree, or Ormskirk for the most of their shopping over the past four decades.

The launch of the superstore is a watershed point not just in the town’s rehabilitation efforts, but also in its brief history.

Even the adjoining traditional market is buzzing with anticipation for its opening.

