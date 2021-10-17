The ‘forgotten’ and’slowly disintegrating’ community that was once vibrant.

Cropper’s Garage, which located at the far northern end of County Road, has seen a lot of change in the neighborhood over the last 80 years.

However, one topic has dominated recent discussion on the forecourt.

“The state of the road,” one employee explained, “is all everyone talks about when they come in here to get their car fixed.”

As the city prepares for months of disruption, the Lime Street lease has come to an end.

The impact of the deteriorated road surface of County Road will have been a persistent aspect of recent commerce for proprietor George Cropper, 65, who has worked at the garage since the age of 23.

Mr Cropper, on the other hand, sees the ongoing issues with unfinished roadworks as yet another sign of County Road’s downfall.

“It’s been a steady degradation,” he told The Washington Newsday when asked to describe the changes he’s seen in the region over the last 40 years.

“It used to be a vibrant village with dozens of little stores along the road, but now it’s just what we have.”

“Many of the stores have closed, and the area has deteriorated.

“It’s been allowed to decay over time.”

Mr Cropper points to a nearby block of stores that was previously bustling with activity.

It’s early afternoon, peak lunchtime shopping season, and the bulk of storefront shutters are down.

Karen, who owns a florist farther down County Road, is also acutely aware of the present challenges confronting the local community.

“Cars are getting smashed,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but it’s not just the road; the neighborhood requires special attention to help galvanize the community.”

“It has the potential to be a successful area. It should be taken care of. We’d have more people coming here and spending money if it was well-maintained.” Jenny Sheridan has spent 23 years at Bridesworld on County Road.

For four decades, the family-run business has been a fixture in the town.

While she acknowledges that the current quality of the road surface has resulted in “many accidents” and cars “crashing into curbs,” she also sees a larger bad trend affecting the area.

