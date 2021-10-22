The Foreign Secretary emphasizes that the United Kingdom must not be’strategically dependent’ on China.

Liz Truss has stated that she wants to create a “global network of liberty with like-minded allies,” warning against the UK being “strategically dependent” on China.

The Foreign Secretary stated in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that China was an important trading partner for the UK.

However, she stressed the importance of not becoming reliant.

When asked about the involvement of China’s state-owned energy giant CGN in Sizewell C, Ms Truss, who was promoted in the reshuffle last month and has been on a trip to India in recent days, said: “I’d go back to the larger statements I’ve made about diversifying supplies.”

CGN is a member of a group that is developing a new nuclear power station in Suffolk.

“I believe it’s extremely important that we don’t become strategically dependent,” Ms Truss said, “and that we make sure that we’re working with trusted partners, particularly in areas of critical national infrastructure.”

“We are ensuring that we are able to engage with like-minded partners on important strategic topics in all of our policy positions,” she added.

Ms Truss also appeared to tell the Telegraph that the UK’s 5G networks could not be reliant on China.

It comes after the UK’s 5G rollout catastrophe, in which Chinese giant Huawei was finally barred from the process due to security concerns, leaving the country relying on only two equipment manufacturers and potentially delaying the entire deployment of 5G networks.

“It’s critical that we don’t become strategically reliant on high-risk vendors in this domain,” she said.

“There are other areas, such as quantum, artificial intelligence, and cyber security, where we need to make sure the partners with whom we’re collaborating are trustworthy.”