The Foreign Office has updated travel advice for the United States, Spain, France, Dubai, and other countries.

From November 8, fully vaccinated UK visitors will be permitted to travel to the United States.

This will put a stop to President Donald Trump’s total prohibition on foreign travelers entering the nation, which he imposed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The new policy was revealed last month, but it was unclear when it would go into effect in November.

The easing of the travel restriction will provide a significant boost to the UK’s struggling airlines, airports, and travel companies.

“Nearly 600 days after the inception of the US travel ban, this is a significant moment for the entire travel sector and finally delivers the confidence we have so sorely needed,” British Airways CEO Sean Doyle said.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board, reconnecting friends and relatives on both sides of the Atlantic, rebuilding US-UK business links, and reclaiming Britain’s status as a worldwide leader.”

Foreign tourists traveling in the United States by air will be asked to present proof of vaccination and evidence of a recent negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight.

Vaccinations given in the United Kingdom will be accepted in the United States.

Travellers who have not been completely vaccinated will still be denied entry to the country.

Spain: All visitors to Spain from the United Kingdom must produce a pre-travel declaration form as well as one of the following: a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

The UK’s COVID-19 immunization record will be accepted in Spain.

Your vaccination appointment card from the NHS is not intended to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to prove your vaccination status.

France: The United Kingdom is currently on France’s amber list. Depending on whether you are completely vaccinated or not, different entry restrictions apply.

France: The United Kingdom is currently on France's amber list. Depending on whether you are completely vaccinated or not, different entry restrictions apply.

Arrivals from countries on the French amber list who are unvaccinated (or not completely vaccinated) will only be allowed to travel for vital reasons (from the list specified for this category of country). If you are not fully vaccinated, you must have a compelling cause to travel from France to a country on the amber coast of France.