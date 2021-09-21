The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for British citizens visiting Spain.

Several tiny earthquakes shook the Spanish island of La Palma, causing nerves to fray as lava rivers continued to pour towards the sea and a new volcano vent burst open.

The new vent is located 3,000 feet north of the Cumbre Vieja ridge, where the volcano erupted for the first time on Sunday following a week of hundreds of little tremors.

The so-called earthquake swarm alerted authorities on the island off the coast of Africa to the possibility of an eruption, allowing more than 5,000 people to be evacuated and avoid casualties.

“On Sunday, September 19, 2021, at around 15.15 local time, a volcanic eruption occurred on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma,” the Foreign Office announced in a new travel advisory.

Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte, and El Paso (including Cabeza de Vaca) have all been evacuated.

“If you live in an affected area, you should follow local authorities’ recommendations, especially Cabildo de La Palma’s social media updates.

“If you are considering a trip to the island in the near future, you should notify your tour operators/airlines as soon as possible.”

La Palma is a volcanic island in the Canary Islands with an estimated population of 85,000 inhabitants.

Since Sunday’s explosion, the lava has been spreading downhill across the island’s countryside, and it is now closing down on the island’s more densely populated shoreline.

Officials reported a lava torrent was barreling down on Todoque, which has more than 1,000 residents and is preparing for evacuations.

After a Cabinet meeting in Madrid, government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez reported that some 6,000 people had been evacuated and 183 homes have been destroyed on La Palma.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Program, lava had covered over 260 acres of terrain and destroyed 166 dwellings and other structures by Tuesday.