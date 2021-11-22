The forecasts of Jamie Carragher came true, while Gary Neville was mistaken about Manchester United and Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, appears to have put his Monday Night Football co-host Gary Neville to shame with their Premier League predictions at the start of the season.

In August, the former Manchester United right-back demonstrated his support for his old team by predicting a third-place finish, one place ahead of Liverpool.

Manchester City was picked to win by both Carragher and Neville, with Chelsea coming in second.

Unlike Neville, who predicted United would finish third, Carragher chose his old club, Liverpool.

Chelsea is presently in first place, three points ahead of City in second and four points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s team in third. United are in eighth place, six points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

Carragher predicted that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah will win the Golden Boot, and he appears to be right, with the Egyptian leading the race with 11 goals.

Brighton will be his ‘overachievers,’ while United will be his ‘underachievers,’ according to Carragher. Both appear to be sound picks, as does his selection of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe as the ‘young talent’ to watch.

For ‘young talent’ and ‘top goalscorer,’ Neville chose Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku, as well as Everton and Arsenal for ‘overachievers’ and ‘underachievers,’ respectively.

But it’s his remarks on United, and why they’d finish ahead of Liverpool, that stand out.

When evaluating the different squad strengths in August, he said: “I really believe they (United) have a better team.

“I believe Liverpool has a superior starting XI, but you know Liverpool has a drop in level due to a handful of injuries.”

“In whatever situation, United does not have that dip in level.””

Carragher’s argument for his top-four order has become increasingly important since United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.

“”I don’t intend to be disrespectful, but I believe the managers of the other teams have the pedigree of elite clubs, having won Champions Leagues, so I believe managers make a major difference,” the former Anfield favorite stated at the time.

“I believe Liverpool has a superior team and manager; they were only six points behind United last season.”

