The football coach’s remark to the 8-year-old youngster leaves his father stunned.

A father claims he was taken aback by a football coach’s remarks about his son, which effectively barred him from training with his squad.

Isaac, who is eight years old, began practicing with the Ellesmere Port Rangers junior team approximately a month ago, according to Paul Ellis, 39.

Isaac enjoyed practicing with the club every Wednesday night, according to him, and was surprised by something one of the club’s coaches said to him after a session.

For ‘obstructing’ a speed camera, a police officer yells and swears at the driver.

The coach allegedly called Paul and his son aside and told them that Isaac could no longer train with the team because he was “not ready” and didn’t match the required standard, according to the Ellesmere Port father.

Paul claims that the coach then suggested that he pay for some one-on-one training with another team coach and that he return in six weeks to “see how he gets on.”

Paul stated that his son was disappointed to learn that he would no longer be able to train with the club.

He believes the club’s approach goes against the FA’s inclusive culture for young children who wish to play grassroots football.

Paul stated, ” “I never expected him to make the first team; that was never the goal.

“The FA classifies grassroots football as “non-competitive.” My son simply desired a location where he could train on Wednesdays.” The FA writes in a portion of its policy on youth football, which can be obtained from its website: “A club may run a ‘League Team’ and a ‘Friendly Team’ to ensure that all players get some game time. It may be argued that teams with too many players have less game time and a surplus of players who could be used more successfully elsewhere.

“Despite these factors, an FA Charter Standard Club’s culture should be based on a desire to work with and enhance its member players, rather than holding open tryouts with the intention of releasing existing players and replacing them with ‘better’ players from elsewhere.

“Fun is the primary motivator for most young players.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”