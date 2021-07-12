The Football Association has issued a new statement denouncing “record levels of public unrest” during England’s match against Italy.

Following the events leading up to and during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday night, the Football Association has issued a fresh statement.

The European Championship’s premier match pitted England against Italy at the national stadium, but the match was overshadowed by events both outside and within the stadium.

Before the match on Sunday night, footage on social media appeared to show multiple incidences of fans rushing security barriers and turnstiles to gain admission to the stadium.

Officials from Wembley Stadium later admitted that there had been a “breach of security” that resulted in supporters entering the stadium unlawfully.

Up to 200,000 England fans have gathered in the vicinity of the stadium, according to one police officer on duty outside, and while the vast majority have been well behaved, a handful intent on causing trouble threatens to ruin the moment for everyone else.

The FA has issued a new statement less than 24 hours after the event, stating that they will investigate what happened at Wembley and seek to sanction individuals who were involved in the incident.

The statement stated, “We will conduct a complete assessment and inquiry of the incidents that occurred at Wembley Stadium prior to and during the UEFA EURO 2020 final.”

“This will be done in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group, and the tournament delivery stakeholders.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 final security and stewarding numbers exceeded the match’s criteria and were higher than any prior event at Wembley Stadium.

“However, the conduct of those who illegally entered the stadium was inappropriate, hazardous, and demonstrated a complete disdain for the safety and security standards in place.

“No steward or security personnel should be treated to such behavior, and we appreciate their assistance throughout the night.

“We also apologize to everyone who was affected by the unusual amount of public unrest at the match.

“We will continue to work with the appropriate authorities to locate and prosecute these individuals as soon as possible.”