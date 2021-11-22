The food hygiene rating for Six By Nico is a zero.

Following an inspection last month, the Liverpool restaurant Six By Nico was given the poorest possible food hygiene rating.

After a visit from Liverpool Council inspectors on October 22, the North John Street restaurant, which is noted for its various tasting menus, was rated zero stars out of five for food hygiene.

The assessment was ‘very disappointing,’ according to restaurant executives, who said a complete review was promptly conducted, with Six By Nico responding to each of the inspectors’ comments within a few days.

A spokesman expressed confidence that a new inspection would result in the eatery receiving its “usual high scores.”

Although the complete report of the inspection has not yet been made public, details released along with the zero-star rating stated that significant improvement was required in the area of ‘hygienic food handling.’

Food preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling, and storage are all included in this area.

The management of food safety was also inspected, which included having inspections in place to guarantee that food is safe to eat, proof that staff is aware of food safety, and the food safety officer’s confidence that standards will be maintained in the future.

Inspectors also stated that significant improvement was required in this area.

Inspectors evaluated the cleanliness and condition of the restaurant’s structures and facilities, concluding that improvements were required.

This section of the inspection focused on the layout of Six By Nico, as well as the restaurant’s ventilation, hand-washing facilities, and pest management.

“We were really dissatisfied with this report and quickly did a complete evaluation, correcting each of the inspectors’ suggestions within a few days,” a spokeswoman for Six By Nico stated.

“We are looking forward to our next inspection and are optimistic that the precise actions we’ve taken will result in us getting back to our usual excellent results.”

Six By Nico is a concept restaurant that serves six meals based on themes that change on a regular basis.

Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester, London, and Dublin are all home to the restaurant chain.

Six By Nico in Liverpool is presently serving its ‘Shanghai’ menu, which includes dishes like fish with peanut sauce and black beef with broccoli and costs £32 per person.