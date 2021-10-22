The following is a complete list of Republican politicians who will be attending the QAnon Convention in Las Vegas.

A QAnon event in Las Vegas, Nevada, set for this weekend has a number of Republican officials named as “special guests.”

QAnon influencers attending the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down include state legislators and candidates sponsored by former President Donald Trump.

The event is being planned by John Sabal, also known as QAnon John on Telegram, and will run from now to October 25.

A number of speakers who are regarded important leaders in the growing QAnon online conspiracy movement are among the Republican attendance.

Ron Watkins is one of them, having been accused of being behind the ‘Q’ account that launched the conspiracy movement, which he has denied.

Watkins has also declared his intention to run for politics in Arizona, with his sights set on a seat in the United States House of Representatives.

The contentious QAnon event has seen a number of setbacks since its announcement. PayPal has suspended Patriot Voice’s account, Caesars has refused to host the event, and Michael Flynn has withdrawn from the convention.

However, the event was rescued because prominent Trump supporter Don Ahern announced that the conference will be held at the Ahern Hotel in Sin City.

Former President Trump, according to the QAnon conspiracy theory, would uncover a global network of demonic, cannibalistic pedophiles who run a large child sex trafficking ring.

However, since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, QAnon members have jumped on additional unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, including as predictions that the 2020 Presidential Election would be marred by significant voter fraud.

The Republicans that will be attending the For God & Country Patriot Double Down are listed below.

Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Iowa)

Rep. Finchem of Arizona has long espoused the unsubstantiated idea that Trump’s 2020 presidential victory was stolen by a nationwide conspiracy.

When Trump endorsed him for Arizona Secretary of State, a post that would allow him to control elections in the state if elected, he was rewarded for his loyalty to the former president.

Rep. Finchem was previously featured on QAnon-supporting media in May, when he was interviewed by Zak Paine on the RedPill78 program.

Finchem claimed to be a member of The Oath Keepers, one of the greatest anti-government extremist groups, in a 2014 questionnaire for his candidacy for the Arizona House of Representatives.

