The following is a complete list of places where you must now wear a facemask.

Following the discovery of a new Covid strain, there are new restrictions regarding where a facemask must be worn.

The World Health Organization has designated the Omicron variation as a “variant of concern.”

The Washington Newsday reported on Tuesday that Omicron had been discovered in Liverpool.

In a black mold hell house, children are playing inches from dead rats.

There are now two instances in Barnet, one in Brentwood, two in Camden, one in Haringey, one in Liverpool, one in north Norfolk, one in Nottingham, one in Sutton, another in Wandsworth, and two in Westminster, according to the UK Health Service Agency.

In the next days, this figure is projected to climb.

Individuals who have tested positive, as well as their connections, are being isolated, according to officials.

To assist stop the virus from spreading, the authorities imposed new travel restrictions and mask-wearing laws.

Those who aren’t exempt and don’t cover their faces in particular places now face a £200 fine, which increases with each offense.

Boris Johnson also stated that by the end of January, all people who are eligible would receive booster shots, and the program will be greatly expanded.

Boris Johnson revealed the new guidelines at a news conference on Saturday afternoon, following the discovery of the Omicron strain in southern Africa.

The restrictions went into effect on Tuesday, and below is a list of all the venues where you must now wear a facemask.

Supermarkets and shops (places which offer goods or services for retail sale or hire)

Shopping malls (malls and indoor markets)

Houses of auction

Post offices, banks, building societies, high-street solicitors and accountants, credit unions, short-term loan providers, savings clubs, and money service businesses are all examples of enterprises that provide financial services.

Agents for real estate and lettings

Personal care and beauty treatments are provided in these establishments (barbers, hair salons, tattoo and piercing studios, nail salons and massage centres)

Pharmacies

Veterinary services are provided at these locations.

Galleries of retail

Travel agencies that sell to the public

Takeaways that don’t have a place to eat or drink on the premises

Taxis and private hire cars, as well as public transportation (planes, trains, trams, buses, coaches, and ferries).

Any car or small van during a professionally conducted driving lesson, a practical driving test, or one of the practical tests for teaching driving, as well as all HGV courses and tests.

“Summary comes to an end.”