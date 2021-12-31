The following are the four most polluted areas in Sefton.

According to a recent council assessment, air pollution in Sefton is at dangerous levels that could impair people’s health in four areas of the borough.

In four southern parts of the borough, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter levels surpass or are near to the yearly average requirement.

Princess Way in Seaforth is one of the worst-affected places, with a planning application for a tower of flats being refused in 2021 due to worries about the health effects of low air quality on potential inhabitants.

The biggest source of nitrogen dioxide, which can induce and exacerbate respiratory difficulties, is HGV traffic in the area near the docks, according to the paper.

Several efforts have been taken to reduce levels in the area, according to the report, including assisting in the changing of the port booking system and redesigning changes to ‘hamburger’ roundabouts, where the main road goes through the center of the roundabout.

“It is recognized, however, that dealing with road traffic related emissions in this area with the expected rise in HGV port traffic is particularly problematic, andalternative/innovative methods must be considered,” the report says.

Millers Bridge, which is close by, has also been highlighted as a source of significant air pollution, owing to HGV traffic and industrial operations associated to the docks.

According to the research, there have been some successful emissions reduction measures in the area, including intense road and sidewalk cleaning.

A new system was adopted to give priority to HGVs, decreasing stops at traffic lights – as well as improvements to important junctions to improve traffic flow, steps that have kept particulate matter levels at “standard” levels for the past eight years.

However, dealing with nitrogen oxide levels in the area has been far more “difficult,” according to the report, prompting the council to investigate alternate measures that could be implemented to try to improve the air quality to more acceptable levels.

