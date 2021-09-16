The flyover was shut down after police received a report about a man’s safety.

A Liverpool flyover was stopped after police received a report about a man’s safety.

At roughly 12.45 a.m., officers arrived at the Breeze Hill flyover in Walton and closed it down.

Police hauled a man down from the bridge and detained him under the Mental Health Act.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

“At around 12.45am this morning (Thursday 16 September), we received a report of a concern for a male on Breeze Hill flyover in Bootle,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Officers arrived, and the man was apprehended.

“Under the Mental Health Act, he was detained and sent to a hospital for evaluation.

“While we dealt with the issue, the route was closed.”