The Florrie will host a music event featuring headliners Red Rum Club.

For the August Bank Holiday weekend, the Florrie will organize a benefit festival.

On Saturday, the Florrie Fest Fundraiser will feature a lineup of local musicians, including Red Rum Club.

The Florrie does life-changing work in the community, and the festival is raising funds to support it.

The festival will feature a variety of acts, including a headline slot by Red Rum Club, who will perform an acoustic show. Other Liverpool musicians such as Aimee Steven and Ali Horn, as well as Hushtones and The Sway, will perform.

DJs from Svara Radio, a local radio station, will also be on the bill, with more DJs to be announced. The organizers have promised that there would be ‘very special guests,’ with specifics to be announced later, as well as more bands.

A community street party will also be held by the Liverpool charity, which is open to anyone. Face painting, drum workshops, henna, and a children’s funfair featuring bouncy castles and inflatables will be among the attractions available at the street party.

The Florrie Guitar & Ukulele Groups, Chris Mac from Silent Sleep, and Matty of The Shipbuilders will provide live music at the street celebration.

Florrie Fest will take place on Saturday, August 28, from 2 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. From 2 to 6 p.m., a neighborhood street celebration will be held in the Tommy Bache Community Garden.

The Florrie has set aside 200 complimentary festival tickets for Dingle residents, which may be obtained through email or by bringing evidence of address into the charity’s office. Here’s where you can learn more about the tickets.

The festival tickets are £16 per person and can be purchased here.

377 Mill Street, Dingle, L8 4RF is where you’ll find the Florrie. Click here for additional details.