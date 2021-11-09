The Florida Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of a cop who was convicted of shooting a black man off an interstate highway.

According to the Associated Press, the Florida Supreme Court has refused the appeal of a former police officer convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder in the fatal 2015 shooting of a Black man whose car had broken down on an interstate off-ramp.

Nouman Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, is receiving a 25-year sentence for being the first Florida law enforcement officer to be convicted of an on-duty death in nearly 30 years.

The Florida court stated in a brief statement that it would not hear Raja’s appeal. The verdict was signed by five of the court’s seven judges, supporting an appeals court’s ruling in April that a defendant can be convicted of both attempted murder and manslaughter in the killing of a single individual.

According to the Associated Press, Raja’s conviction in 2019 for the death of 31-year-old Corey Jones was not only unusual in Florida, but also places him among a small group of officers nationwide who have been convicted of on-duty killings.

In April, he was joined by ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of second-degree accidental murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of George Floyd, another Black man, sparking worldwide racial protests.

Prosecutors did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Steven Malone, Raja’s lead attorney, and Brown’s family did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

Raja’s lawyers argued that his 2019 convictions were inconsistent and constituted double jeopardy, but the Fourth District Court of Appeal determined in April that the convictions were for separate offences. The judges focused their attention first on Raja, who fired two volleys of rounds separated by roughly 10 seconds, the last as Jones fled.

They agreed with prosecutors at trial, who contended that while they couldn’t verify which volley fired the fatal shot, the second volley was a planned attempt to kill Jones and thus qualified as attempted murder.

Second, the judges determined that manslaughter and attempted murder are not the same offense. Manslaughter is defined as an unlawful, intentional killing without premeditation. They decided that manslaughter needs a death but attempted murder does not.

According to prosecutors, Raja turned a regular meeting with Jones, a housing inspector and part-time drummer, into a lethal altercation.

