The Florida Republican Party Introduces ‘Keep Florida Free’ Legislation, which targets COVID mandates.

Florida Republicans have introduced a fresh series of bills against COVID-19 vaccine regulations and measures.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican House and Senate leaders unveiled the “Keep Florida Free” agenda. This approach comes as the legislature prepares to hold a special session.

“”At the end of the day, we want individuals to make their own informed judgments,” DeSantis said during the agenda’s introduction, “but we have to stop bossing people about.” We need to cease using compulsion and stop attempting to browbeat individuals.” DeSantis has risen to prominence within the Republican Party as a result of his opposition to vaccine mandates and COVID safeguards proposed by local governments and the White House. According to the Washington Newsday, his defiance has positioned him as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

The proposed restriction on vaccine requirements enacted by private enterprises is one of the most visible components of the “Keep Florida Free” agenda. If an employer fires a worker without granting vaccine exemptions, which include medical grounds and proof of immunity, they could face fines of up to $5,000.

Parents would also be able to sue school districts if they enacted mask mandates under the agenda. The DeSantis administration has already been chastised for threatening to cut money to school districts that require students to wear masks in the classroom.

On November 15, Florida lawmakers will meet to consider “Keep Florida Free” in further depth.

The idea in the agenda to empower parents to sue school systems for mask regulations is escalating a feud between counties and DeSantis over the rules. The governor’s office has already fined the wages of school board members who disobeyed a state rule on wearing masks in the classroom.

Republicans also want Florida to leave the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at organizations with 100 or more employees last week. The rule is slated to take effect on January 4th, and more than a dozen Republican-led states, including Florida, have already filed legal challenges.

