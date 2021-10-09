The Florida District Court has shut down a psychic mail fraud scheme that defrauded millions of people.

A Florida judge has shut down an alleged “psychic” postal fraud operation involving three residents of France who promised elderly Americans “good fortune” in exchange for money.

According to a Friday announcement from the Department of Justice, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida issued a permanent injunction against Robert Lhez, Mireille Dayer, and Julie Poulleau for allegedly orchestrating the psychic fraud scam (DOJ). The injunction also applied to Arcana Center, a Delaware corporation, and Partners VAD International Sàrl, a Swiss corporation, both of which were allegedly involved in the fraud.

Under the provisions of a consent decree and final judgment, the defendants agreed to a permanent restriction on sending any mass marketing material through the U.S. mail, including anything that mentions “psychic services and rewards.” The defendants were also prohibited from selling or leasing any mailing lists of Americans who have replied to previous mailings.

“Thursday’s defendants have been known to Postal Inspectors for years, continually modifying their fraudulent schemes in an attempt to stay one step ahead of the law,” said Eric Shen, inspector-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Group of the US Postal Inspection Service. “The permanent injunctions make it clear that the USPS and its law enforcement partners will peel back the layers until we discover the people behind these scams and hold them accountable,” said the USPS. “Predatory fraud schemes like this one cause victims enormous emotional distress in addition to financial losses,” said acting US Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez. “We urge the public to examine promotions that appear to be too good to be true and to contact law enforcement promptly if they suspect fraud.” The defendants are accused of sending hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail offering psychic, fortune-telling, or astrological services. In exchange for fees of roughly $50, the mailings’ recipients, primarily vulnerable elderly individuals, were promised “good fortune resulting in an imminent financial windfall” via an unexpected inheritance, lottery wins, or other implausible ways.

The alleged scam victims never received their psychic fortunes, but the defendants earned over $1.4 million in over 34,000 payments between March 2017 and June 2018. The decision empowers the USPS to intercept any remaining mail.