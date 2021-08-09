The Floral Pavilion has canceled its September events because of concerns about public safety.

Due to high crime rates in the borough, a popular Wirral venue has announced it will not be open in September.

The Floral Pavilion theatre in New Brighton had earlier declared that it would close in August due to an increase in coronavirus cases on the Wirral and a number of employees who were self-isolating.

The facility had intended to reopen in September, however a spokesman stated today on Twitter that it will not be returning in September as planned.

“With the rate of COVID-19 still continuing high in Wirral, the decision has been made to cancel all plays and performances at the Floral Pavilion Theatre for the month of September,” the spokesperson added.

“We had to make this choice so early in August to allow us to inform ticket holders, show producers, and promoters in a timely manner.

“Although COVID-19 case counts have been declining in recent days, the overall number is still high, therefore it is safest to keep the Floral Pavilion closed to full capacity concerts for at least another month, for the protection of the public and workers.

“We will be contacting producers and promoters to discuss the potential of rescheduling all planned performances.” Customers are requested not to contact the Box office directly because the venue will contact each impacted consumer individually.