The flats idea was rejected due to concerns that retirees would be crammed up like sardines.

A proposal for 46 retirement flats has been rejected due to worries that it will obstruct a road in a Merseyside suburb.

A similar application for 46 senior houses on Arrowe Park Road in Woodchurch, Wirral, was turned down in November when Lib Dem councillor Stuart Kelly compared it to a brick wall.

Despite the fact that the building’s design had been altered, councillors still had reservations, voting six to four to reject Magenta Living’s application at tonight’s Wirral Council Planning Committee.

Cllr Kelly, Green Party Cllr Harry Gorman, and four Conservative councillors defeated four Labour councillors in a vote to reject the proposal.

Labour councillor Jean Robinson, speaking as a local councillor rather than a member of the committee, criticized the idea of fitting 46 flats into a structure of this scale.

She said the proposals would cram people in “like sardines,” but that the structure would still be large enough to dominate the road’s character.

While there is no evidence that the space in each apartment does not meet legal standards, other councillors agreed that the application included too many flats.

Even though it was evident that a more modest scheme might be created, Cllr Gorman noted the number of flats had not altered since the previously rejected plan.

Nigel Roberts, speaking on behalf of residents who objected to the application, said the proposal violated the current rhythm and proportion of the road’s properties.

He went on to say that it would be the focal point of the streetscape and would have minimal landscaping.

Because the designs had the building set back six meters further into the site than the previous proposal and significant work had been done to improve the structure’s design, council officers had recommended the committee approve the application.

Maria Killick, assistant director of the applicant’s agent, Paddock Johnson Partnership, adding that the property was set back farther from Arrowe Park Road and that the site was excellent for an extra care project because of its proximity to transportation networks, supermarkets, and the local hospital.

The company’s design and access statement (DAS) provided additional support for the plan.

