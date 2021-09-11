The Flag Memorial for the 13 American service members killed in the Kabul attack is being vandalized again.

A flag memorial in Riverside, California, dedicated to the 13 American service members killed in an airport attack in Afghanistan, has been destroyed and ripped down several times.

According to the Press Enterprise, the tribute was first placed up earlier this month on the 91 Freeway in Riverside by an unidentified citizen, and comprised of 13 American flags and one with the US Marine Corps emblem.

Two of the US service members killed in the August 26 incident were Riverside Country natives: 20-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui and 22-year-old Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez.

The flags, however, were found destroyed by vandals shortly after the monument was set up. The incident was reported to local police on September 6, and the memorial was removed.

Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department, told the Press Enterprise, “This wasn’t wind damage.” “These appear to have been slashed or ripped on purpose.”

According to Railsback, the ripped flags were then given to a local Boy Scouts of America troop to be retired. Following the incident, the Military Affairs Council of the Chambers of Commerce, along with several other residents, worked immediately to replace the flags.

The new memorial, which included 27 flags, was erected on the freeway once more. The flags, however, were discovered pulled from the fence they were fastened to the next day, with just tattered remains left behind.

On Tuesday, the Chambers of Commerce responded by erecting a rival tribute at a different overpass. Nonetheless, the next morning, the Marine Corps flag was stolen from the memorial, and another appeared to have been damaged.

Riverside police are now working to identify perpetrators in the memorial vandalism and have increased monitoring in the area.

The Chambers of Commerce indicated earlier this week that the memorials would remain up until Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, according to the Press Enterprise.

Railsback told the publication, “I think we can all agree, regardless of our political views, that the loss of a service member, much alone 13 in an one attack, is tragic.” “These were more than flags; they represented 13 lives and the families of those who lost their life.”

