The five Omicron cases in South Korea are all linked to travel to Nigeria.

According to the Associated Press, two of the new variant cases are linked to women who traveled to Nigeria and returned to South Korea on November 23.

The three cases that remain are linked to a couple who flew from Nigeria to South Korea on November 24 and a friend who picked them up from the airport and drove them home.

According to Choi Seung-ho of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the couple was completely vaccinated, but their friend who picked them up and their teenage child were not (KDCA).

To see if anyone has been infected with the novel variety, health care officials are doing a DNA sequencing test on the adolescent and the families of the friend who drove the couple home.

So yet, none of the four people have had any significant symptoms. Mild respiratory problems and muscle soreness have been recorded, according to Park Young-joon, another KDCA official.

With the advent of the new Omicron model, South Korea imposed new travel restrictions for all passengers, which will be in effect for at least two weeks. Everyone traveling from outside the country must quarantine for at least 10 days, regardless of immunization status or citizenship status.

To combat Omicron, which is thought to be more infectious than other strains of the virus, the country has already barred short-term foreign travelers entering from eight southern African countries, including South Africa, beginning Sunday. Foreigners arriving from Nigeria would now be subject to the same laws, according to officials.

While the appearance of Omicron has sparked worldwide concern and prompted countries to tighten their borders, scientists say it’s still unclear whether the variety is more contagious or hazardous than other strains, such as the deadly Delta.

South Korea’s first Omicron cases were discovered as the country grappled with its worst wave of the virus since the epidemic began, thanks to a Delta-driven spike. The number of new daily cases in the country surpassed 5,000 for the first time on Wednesday, and the surge in transmissions is pushing hospitalizations and fatalities to new highs.

