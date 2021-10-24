The five Merseyside areas with the most cheap housing.

With property prices in Merseyside continuing to rise, owning a home can seem like a faraway dream for many families.

According to Zoopla, the average price of property in Merseyside is currently £183,127, up 0.51 percent from October 2020.

Toxteth is at the top of the list of Britain’s fastest-rising housing prices, with average property prices climbing 20% last month from £126,806 in September.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average UK house price was £25,000 higher in August than it was a year ago, with property values rising by 10.6% over the year, up from 8.5 percent in July.

With a slew of Premier League footballers residing on Formby’s Millionaire’s Row, Merseyside is one of the wealthiest areas in the country.

The Washington Newsday reported last week on the Merseyside postcodes where most individuals are sitting on a property goldmine, with homes in South Liverpool, such as Allerton and Mossley Hill, proving quite desirable.

There are, however, areas in the county where housing is relatively affordable.

We looked at the five communities in Merseyside with the lowest average house prices using data from Rightmove.

Walton

The region was originally home to Liverpool Inner City Zoological Park & Gardens, which was known as Walton-on-the-Hill.

Robert Noonan, who wrote under the pen name Robert Tressell the socialist novel The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, was buried in a pauper’s grave at Walton Cemetery.

Goodison Park, the home of Everton FC since 1892 and one of the world’s first purpose-built football grounds, is now Walton’s most well-known monument.

Over the last year, the average asking price for properties in Walton was £107,254, with terraced houses accounting for the majority of sales.

These sold for an average of £97,061 each, with semi-detached homes fetching an average of £131,538.

Bootle was historically part of Lancashire and expanded significantly in the 1800s until being severely devastated by air raids on the port and other industrial targets during World War II.

The town’s Gladstone Dock was home to the escort ships that safeguarded convoys crossing the Atlantic during the Battle of the Atlantic.

The economic success of the postwar period.