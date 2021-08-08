The five biggest calamities that have befallen families vacationing in Pontins.

Despite recent reforms to make international travel easier during the pandemic, many families will opt for a UK vacation this year.

A few days away at a Pontins holiday camp is an economical alternative that is always on the table for families on Merseyside.

They’re easy to get to and come with their own stores, pubs, and entertainment for the youngsters, with camps in both Southport and Prestatyn in North Wales.

A Pontins birthday trip for a girl was cut short due to “continuous screaming.”

However, the on-site entertainment and affordability have drawn the wrong type or even the odd stag or hen do, which has gone out of hand on occasion.

Holidaymakers have also complained about unclean mattresses and carpets, stinky ovens, moldy refrigerators, and even the occasional bucket of feces in the chalets.

It’s worth noting that most Pontins families, whether in Southport or Prestatyn, have a good time and have few complaints.

We’ve even published accounts of customers being astounded by how clean their chalet was, or how their vacation exceeded their expectations and they had a fantastic time.

But, in the spirit of the summer vacation season, we’ve compiled a list of five instances where families have gotten more than they bargained for while staying in Pontins in the last 12 months.

A grandmother has demanded that Pontins in Southport be demolished after claiming that she was forced to curtail her family’s vacation short.

Mary French had reserved a three-night stay at the holiday resort with her son Jamie, 31, daughter-in-law Paige, 28, and grandkids aged six and sixteen months.

However, the Birmingham family opted to leave early after claiming that other visitors had kept them awake for two nights by “screaming and shouting” until the early hours.

Mary reports that when they first arrived at their chalet on Friday, July 30, it was “extremely filthy,” with springs protruding from the mattress on the bed.

“Our apartment was really filthy,” Mary told The Washington Newsday. There are a lot of cleaners about, and I’m not sure what they’re doing.” “The summary comes to an end.”