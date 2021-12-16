The first witness for the defense in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial says she held Maxwell in high regard.

On Thursday, Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense began, with the first witness expressing her admiration for her.

Cimberly Espinosa was called as the defense’s first witness in the case against Maxwell, who, along with Jeffrey Epstein, is accused of recruiting four underage girls for sex trafficking. From 1996 to 2002, Espinosa was Maxwell’s assistant. She even credits her current job to the opportunity she was given as Maxwell’s assistant.

Her responsibilities included keeping track of Maxwell’s “all scheduling and appointments,” as well as planning “special events and dinner parties, including invitations, meals, and outside contractors.” During the trial, Espinosa was also described as Maxwell’s “primary contact” during her term.

“I had a lot of respect for her,” Espinosa stated while testifying. “She was someone I looked up to a lot.” One of Maxwell’s accusers, who is referred to as Jane throughout the trial to preserve her identity, was asked about the former assistant. When asked about the interactions she saw between Epstein and Jane, she stated that Jane’s mother told her that she was Epstein’s goddaughter.

She stated, “I felt it was a wonderful relationship.”

Maxwell has maintained her innocence, pleading not guilty to allegations of recruiting young girls for the purposes of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

The defense case began after the jury heard four women describe how they were teenagers when they became victims of Maxwell and Epstein’s sex-abuse plot. Attorneys for the British socialite are expected to argue that Maxwell is not to blame.

The government’s case took only two weeks to complete, and the defense’s argument could take only two days. Both sides whittled down their witness lists without explaining why, resulting in a trial that lasted far less than the six weeks predicted.

The beginning of the defense case has already aroused curiosity about whether the high-profile defendant may testify in her own defense—a risk that is almost never taken. Before the defense can relax, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan must obtain direct confirmation from Maxwell regarding her decision.

Before becoming a trusted employee, Maxwell was Epstein’s girlfriend. Witnesses claimed that the two exploited them at Epstein’s houses, including one in Palm Beach, Florida, between 1994 and 2004. This is a brief summary.