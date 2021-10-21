The first trip of a company offering $51 tickets for a 5-hour bus tour to get some sleep has sold out.

According to the Associated Press, a new Hong Kong bus tour promises to lull passengers to sleep, with the first 5-hour “Sleeping Bus Tour” selling out last Saturday.

Exhausted commuters who frequently fall asleep on public transportation prompted the 47-mile journey.

The bus tour was developed to bring relaxation to those who couldn’t sleep well, according to Kenneth Kong, Ulu Travel’s marketing and business development manager and the tour’s organizer.

“I read a social media post from a friend who was stressed out by his work and couldn’t sleep at night when we were thinking new tours. When he was on the bus, though, he was able to get a good night’s sleep. We were motivated by his tweet to build a trip that allows guests to sleep on the bus “According to the Associated Press, Kong stated.

This unique tour, according to Dr. Shirley Li, lead investigator of the University of Hong Kong’s Sleep Research Clinic and Laboratory, provides a place to rest for sleep-deprived people who link travel with sleep.

“In Hong Kong, many do not get enough sleep. As a result, we have to sleep throughout other periods of the day, such as our daily commute, especially while taking public transportation. Some people may link public transportation with a lack of sleep. That’s why it was simpler for them to fall asleep on the bus “According to the Associated Press, Li said.

Tickets range in price from $13 to $51 per person and include a goodie bag with an eye mask and earplugs, as well as the option of sitting on the upper or lower deck.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Some travelers arrived prepared, carrying blankets and changing into slippers, while others brought travel pillows.

“I’ve been suffering from insomnia, so I’ve come here to try to get some sleep,” said Anson Kong, 25, one of the inaugural bus tour passengers.

He thought the tour was a fantastic concept and that it was “more intriguing” than he had anticipated.

The bus halted on Saturday’s tour so that passengers could take photos at scenic locations on the city’s Lantau Island. Passengers can take selfies with aircraft in the background at the aircraft maintenance yard near Hong Kong’s airport.

Marco, another traveler. This is a condensed version of the information.