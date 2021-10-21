The first supermarket in Kirkby in nearly four decades opens its doors.

In Kirkby, a new supermarket opened today.

The new Morrisons store on Irlam Drive will be the town’s first supermarket in more than four decades.

With its own butchers, bakers, and fishmonger counters, as well as a gas station and in-store kitchen for freshly prepared meals, the supermarket is estimated to create 275 new full and part-time employment when it opens.

The inauguration of the store has been described as “historic” by Knowsley Council “Kirkby’s recent development has made “great progress,” according to neighbors, who have been “waiting for a supermarket for a long time.”

“We know the inhabitants of Kirkby have been excitedly expecting the opening of this shop, particularly given there hasn’t been a supermarket here for several decades,” said Eddie Prichard, Morrisons Kirkby Store Manager.

“Today, Kirkby gets a fresh new Morrisons store, complete with professional food preparation and a variety of essential services – we are excited to meet and serve the community.”

The Morrisons joins a brand new complex that recently welcomed a KFC and a Taco Bell.

A Home Bargains will open next door to The Morrisons as part of a new retail development.

Morrisons is in the core of a retail complex that is crucial to Knowsley Council’s ambition for regenerating the town.

Following the failure of a series of private ventures, the Council made the bold decision to purchase the town centre for £43.8 million in order to kickstart its regeneration, which is now taking shape.

“The citizens of Kirkby have had to endure many false dawns when it comes to the advent of a new supermarket,” Knowsley Council leader Cllr Graham Morgan said of the town’s first supermarket in over four decades.

“Significant progress has been achieved on Kirkby’s retail and recreational offer since the Council gained ownership of the town centre two years ago.

“We are overjoyed to see Morrisons open its doors in the heart of the town centre, as residents have been looking forward to it.”

