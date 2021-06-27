The first study of a cancer vaccine is underway in Liverpool, and here’s how it works.

The first patients have been recruited for the first human trials of a revolutionary “cancer vaccine” in Liverpool.

A group of cancer experts from the Liverpool Head & Neck Centre, The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Liverpool University Hospitals, and the University of Liverpool is testing new vaccinations that attempt to use the patient’s own immune system to combat cancer.

Head and neck malignancies, which comprise cancers of the mouth, throat, tongue, and sinuses, are notoriously difficult to cure and have a high recurrence rate even after effective therapy.

The first patient from the United Kingdom has been recruited in Liverpool, and vaccine manufacture at the Transgene facility in France has commenced.

In the next months, more patients will be recruited, with the goal of delivering the first vaccine in a few months, once the standard therapy has been finished.

The Transgene trial will involve around 30 people who have just completed treatment for advanced, but still operable, HPV-negative (not linked to human papilloma virus) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

What is the mechanism of action of the vaccine?

Many different types of gene mutations can occur in head and neck cancer, leading in the development of novel proteins called ‘neoantigens,’ which varies greatly between patients.

The Transgene study aims to develop personalised ‘therapeutic vaccinations’ that will stimulate an immune response to a new antigen produced by a gene mutation linked to each patient’s specific head and neck cancer.

Professor Christian Ottensmeier, a Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and Professor of Immuno-Oncology at the University of Liverpool, outlined the procedure as the trial’s Chief Investigator.

“Cancer occurs as a result of defective cells,” he explained.

“Cells in the body are continually multiplying, and sometimes a portion of a cell’s genetic code isn’t reproduced correctly. The genetic code of the new cells is flawed.

“Most of the time, this doesn’t matter because the faulty code doesn’t do anything important.

“Occasionally, however, the faulty code is important. If the body doesn’t spot the error, these faulty cells can continue to reproduce and the person develops cancer.

“The immune system is very good at recognising anything unusual such as viruses and bacteria, and the T-cells trigger antibodies. Summary ends.