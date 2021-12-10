The first San Diego Omicron case was discovered in a fully vaccinated resident who had had a booster shot.

San Diego County health officials announced their first instance of the Omicron variation, a novel COVID-19 strain found in November in South Africa.

The first case of the B.1.1.529 variation in the county was discovered in a person who had just visited overseas. On Dec. 8, the patient tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving three vaccination injections. Through sequencing, health officials determined that the patient was infected with the Omicron variant on Thursday morning.

The patient was not admitted to the hospital following the diagnosis, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). Instead, he is being isolated. The organization also stated that more occurrences of the Omicron variety are expected in the county.

According to NBC San Diego, Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said, “We are continuing to monitor for the Omicron variation and will announce any further instances to the public when they are detected.”

The Omicron variation has been found in 50 nations and 21 states in the United States, including Hawaii, Texas, and Massachusetts. The variant is also causing a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the country, with over 100,000 new infections reported every day. Hospitalizations have also increased by 25% since November, with an average of 1,600 deaths each day.

While the Omicron version increases the likelihood of reinfection, it generates less severe symptoms than the Delta form, according to specialists. Despite the fact that preliminary statistics appeared to be optimistic, analysts are already finding a concerning trend.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press that more than 75 percent of the 40 or so patients infected with the Omicron variety in the United States had been vaccinated. Furthermore, at least 33% of those surveyed had already had a booster dosage of the vaccination.

She did remark, however, that the majority of patients only had minor symptoms such as cough, congestion, and weariness. COVID-19 has not killed any of the patients, and just one has been admitted to the hospital.

According to a New York Times investigation, the United States has 49,505,304 COVID-19 cases and 791,933 deaths as of Thursday.