The first recount in state races to determine if the GOP reclaims the majority has begun in Virginia.

Virginia election officials began recounting votes on Thursday in one of two statewide recounts requested by Republicans, which will determine if Republicans won the election cycle and rebuilt a majority in the House of Delegates.

According to The Associated Press, the 85th District recount began on Thursday with representatives from both parties involved, with the 91st District recount slated for next week.

Karen Greenhalgh, a Republican, now leads incumbent Democratic Delegate Alex Askey in the 85th District by 127 votes out of 28,413 cast in November’s election. Republican A.C. Cordoza leads incumbent Democratic Delegate Martha Mugler by 94 votes out of 27,388 cast in the 91st District.

Because automatic recounts are not required in Virginia, Askey and Mugler both requested recounts after the margins were revealed.

If the recounts confirm the margins and both Republican competitors are declared winners, the GOP will have won every statewide election since November 2, including governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Republicans last won a statewide election in Virginia in 2009, when they won all three races.

The recounts, according to Chris Piper, the state’s chief elections commissioner, are unlikely to impact the outcome of any contest.

However, if both contests are potentially overturned after the recounts, Virginia’s House will be split 50-50 at the statewide level, forcing the parties to find some common ground.

The secondary counting of ballots requested by Askew, who currently represents the 85th House District, was attended by representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties. The district encompasses a portion of Virginia Beach.

Republicans, who won 52 seats in the verified results, have expressed confidence in their candidates’ positions.

The 91st District recount, which includes the city of Hampton and Poquoson as well as York County, was scheduled for next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials from the 85th District Electoral Board announced on Thursday that they would be recalling around 20,000 ballots cast in person on election day. By mid-afternoon, they were about halfway through the procedure, using two machines. This is a condensed version of the information.