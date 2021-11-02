The first photo of the brave mother who lost her leg in a car accident.

After being involved in a horrific crash in which she lost her leg, a young mother stated she’s ‘glad to be alive.’

Ruby Flanagan, from Wallasey, was strolling with her nan to Bidston Moss Retail Park on Monday, August 16, when she was crushed between a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen while carrying her five-month-old infant in a car seat at a zebra crossing.

Ruby, an Arrowe Park Hospital nurse, was taken to Aintree Hospital following the collision and had to have her right leg amputated and the other repaired and placed in a stabilising cage.

Ruby has undergone nine operations since the crash, after suffering a shattered pelvis and many fractures in her left leg.

Leon, Ruby’s infant child, was unharmed in the crash because she was able to get him out of harm’s path.

Ruby has now spoken up for the first time since the accident, and she has started an Instagram account to document her amputee journey.

She expressed her gratitude to the NHS, Aintree Hospital, and the general public for their assistance, saying she was “glad to be alive.”

“On the 16th of August, my life was completely transformed because I was in a freak accident that resulted in me losing my right leg, many fractures in my left leg, and a shattered pelvis,” she wrote on Instagram.

“So much has happened in just nine weeks, and I’ve come so far, but I’m grateful to be alive.”

“I owe the NHS a huge debt of gratitude for preserving my left leg and my life.” I’m also grateful to the general population for saving my life before the paramedics arrived.

“I can’t say enough good things about the treatment I’ve received; the staff at Aintree Hospital has gone above and beyond.”

After surgeons repaired her leg, the 24-year-old recently highlighted gains she made bending her knee during rehab.

She also thanked her friends, family, and her “two Leons” for their support in a post.

The message featured a video from 'The Ruby Red Fundraiser,' which raised an incredible £6,956 for her future medical expenses.