The first photo of a 21-year-old man who drowned while swimming at Crosby Beach.

The first photo of a young man who died in a suspected swimming accident on Crosby Beach has been released.

On Tuesday (July 20), around 7.10 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the popular beach in response to reports of a group of guys in distress in the sea.

After the event, three of the five guys were sent to the hospital, while the other two did not require medical attention.

Hamza Mansoor, 21, died later, while one of his buddies remains in hospital fighting for his life.

Sefton Coroners has received a file. The death of Mr. Mansoor is being viewed as non-suspicious.

Mr. Mansoor, from Stoke, was a Staffordshire University student.

“Hamza went to Crosby to swim with some friends,” a family friend, Mohammad Naseer Raja, told The Washington Newsday. I’ve heard that a handful of them got themselves into danger while swimming and had to be rescued. Hamza passed away, and one of his pals remains hospitalized.”

Mr. Mansoor’s funeral was held this week in a mosque in Stoke. His remains has already been taken to Rawalpinbi, Pakistan, for burial.

On social media, members of Stoke’s Pakistani community paid tribute to Mr Mansoor.

Witnesses recounted upsetting scenes on the beach as people attempted to assist Mr Mansoor and his friends.

Crosby resident James Pugh said he was one of the first to go into the river to save the men who were drowning.

Callum Brown, 20, from Runcorn, and his mates took turns performing CPR on a man who had been dragged from the water.

A second individual, who was also pulled from the water on Wednesday, is still in a critical but stable condition in hospital, according to authorities.

Mersey Fire & Rescue has raised awareness of the dangers of swimming in open water during hot weather, when cold water shock and rip tides can be deadly.