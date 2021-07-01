The first phase of Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium building is detailed.

Everton has confirmed that work on the Bramley-Moore Dock will start on July 26th.

Following Liverpool City Council’s approval of planning clearance, the Blues will take control of the land, with contractors Laing O’Rourke going to work on the project right away.

The project is estimated to take roughly three years, with the club likely moving into their new state-of-the-art stadium by the 2024/25 season.

Everton had experts on the site last month doing preliminary work before the project was given the green light to commence, with several surveys and testing being conducted.

Enabling works to prepare the site for the impending project will be done in the first stage of what is expected to be a 12-step building plan.

The first priority will be to repair and preserve the Grade II listed dock wall, as well as to stabilize the hydraulic tower on the property.

This first part of the process will also include the development of welfare facilities for Laing O’Rourke construction workers, the planning for removal of existing non-listed structures, and the raking of the dock floor.

Finally, pipes will be built, which will be utilized to infill the dock once the first stage’s details are done.

Everton’s stadium director Colin Chong detailed each of the 12 stages the club was proposing in February during a Liverpool City Council planning hearing about the project.

"Within phase one, we intend to establish habitats for sea birds – such as cormorant rafts in the adjacent docks and waterbodies," he said. "We'll safely remove all fish from the dock, repair the dock walls before infilling with sand, and construct a northern isolation structure to Sandon half-tide

“All before we carefully fill the dock with half a million tonnes of sand harvested in the most environmentally and sustainably possible from the Mersey Estuary, the methodology has been devised to allow us to reverse the construction process if necessary, allowing the dock to be returned to its original state.”

