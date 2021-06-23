The first person to face charges under Hong Kong’s security law has entered a not guilty plea.

By crashing a motorcycle into police officers while waving a protest flag, the first individual to face trial under Hong Kong’s national security law has pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and inciting secession.

Tong Ying-kit was detained on July 1, 2020, a day after China’s sweeping national security law went into force in response to huge anti-Beijing rallies.

During a 2019 rally, he was accused of driving into a crowd of officers while waving a flag that read, “Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times.”

Several officers were knocked to the ground, and three were injured.

His case will establish the precedent for how Hong Kong deals with national security offenses.

More than 100 people have been detained as a result of the security bill, including notable pro-democracy advocates like Jimmy Lai, the founder of Apple Daily.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on charges of international cooperation to jeopardize national security on Wednesday.

The individual writes editorials for the paper under the pseudonym Li Ping, according to Apple Daily, which cited anonymous sources.

Five key editors and executives of the beleaguered pro-democracy newspaper were jailed last week on the same suspicion of foreign cooperation.

Authorities also examined the newspaper’s premises and froze the assets of three companies affiliated to Apple Daily, totaling 2.3 million dollars (£1.66 million).

The newspaper has stated that if authorities do not release part of its assets to allow the company to pay wages by this weekend, it will halt operations.

During anti-government demonstrations demanding expanded democratic freedoms, including universal suffrage, the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” was frequently repeated.

Protesters accuse Beijing of breaking a promise made at the British handover of Hong Kong in 1997 that the city would be able to keep its 50-year-old freedoms.

China retaliated by enacting draconian legislation to silence critics, notably the national security law, which makes subversion, secession, terrorism, and foreign cooperation illegal.

Calls for Hong Kong independence are now prohibited, according to the law, as well as a government notification. (This is a brief piece.)