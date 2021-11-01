The first part of the Strand renovation is now complete, and this is what comes next.

The first phase of a massive makeover of Liverpool’s waterfront route is now complete, but the work will continue to cause significant disruption.

After completing work on the part spanning from Leeds Street to James Street, past the city’s world-famous Three Graces, contractors have finally removed all barriers on one section of The Strand.

The Strand has been completely redesigned since the 1950s, when the city’s Overhead Railway was decommissioned, with the removal of multiple crossings and a lane decrease in both directions in order to enhance traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and air quality standards.

A new segregated two-way cycling lane will open soon, and the redesign will also result in the creation of 2.2 acres of new public space, including new seating and the planting of more than 80 trees.

The work on The Strand has so far caused a lot of inconvenience, with cars having to wait in large lines at times.

While traffic is currently flowing smoothly throughout the highway, there will be further delays ahead.

Phase two of the £22 million project will begin in Spring 2022 and will extend from James Street to Liver Street, passing by Liverpool ONE, The Royal Albert Docks, and ACC Liverpool at Kings Dock, with a total of 70 trees planted along the way.

The cycling lane will be extended in this phase, connecting to the route that runs through the Baltic Triangle and into the city’s south.

In 2022, work on new bike lanes on Chapel/Tithebarn Street and Water Street will begin, transporting cyclists from the waterfront to the Knowledge Quarter in the city’s eastern sector.

The Strand project is viewed as a critical component of the city council’s City Centre Connectivity Scheme, which has already resulted in major changes to Victoria Street, Dale Street, Brownlow Hill, the City Bus Hub, the removal of the Churchill Way Flyover, and the construction of a new coach park.

The initiative, which was first introduced in 2015, has sparked debate, particularly amid delays. “The summary has come to an end.”