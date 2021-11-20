The First Native American Leader of the National Park Service is Confirmed by the Senate unanimously.

According to The Associated Press, Charles Sams III was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate on Thursday night, making him the first Native American to lead the National Park Service.

Sams told the Confederated Umatilla Journal on Friday, “I am deeply honored.” “Throughout my professional career, I have also been grateful for the assistance, guidance, and wisdom of my tribal leaders and friends.” The National Park Service is responsible for about 131,000 square miles of parks, monuments, battlefields, and other historical sites, and employs 20,000 workers in permanent and temporary positions.

Since January 2017, when Jonathan Jarvis stepped down from the role he had held since being confirmed in 2009, it has been led by acting directors.

When Sams was first nominated by President Joe Biden in August, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, hailed the nomination, saying Sams would add varied experience to the Park Service.

During his confirmation hearings, Sams stated that he will endeavor to ensure that Native American history is reflected on National Park properties. His previous positions in the Indigenous community, he added, will give unique perspectives and experience to the National Park Service.

Sam is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon and is Cayuse and Walla Walla. For the past 25 years, he has held roles in state and tribal administrations, as well as nonprofit positions in natural resource and conservation management.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Concordia University-Portland and a master’s degree in Indigenous Peoples Law from the University of Oklahoma.

Some environmentalists applauded Sams’ confirmation on Thursday night as a pledge to working in an equitable manner with tribes, the land’s original caretakers.

According to Indian Country Today, during his confirmation hearings, Sam mentioned his expertise with nonprofit work, which includes facilitating property transfers and working with volunteers on conservation and invasive species management.

He believes it is critical to collaborate with Native Americans on traditional ecological knowledge “based on 10,000 years or more of management of those spaces to ensure that they will be here for future generations to enjoy,” according to him.

