The first municipal dwellings in Sefton in 15 years have been approved for a disused tower block site.

As part of redevelopment work in Netherton, the first council houses in Sefton in 15 years have been legally authorized.

Sefton Council’s planning committee unanimously accepted plans to redevelop land on Buckley Hill originally occupied by tower blocks known as the Z Blocks Friday night (June 30).

Despite the fact that the project encompasses 69 houses, it is a single block of nine apartments that the council considers notable.

READ MORE: Inside Sefton Council’s Luxury Housing Developer: “Revolutionary,” “Innovative,” and “Controversial”

Sefton’s cabinet agreed earlier this year to buy the block, one of two on the estate, and convert it into the borough’s first council flats since the borough’s stock of council homes was transferred to a housing association in 2006.

The plans’ approval is the next step in Sefton’s return to the social housing market, after Liverpool City Council’s decision last year to resume supplying council housing.

“This is a historic time for Sefton, and I am really proud that after 15 years we will be able to deliver a selection of good quality, affordable accommodation to our most vulnerable residents,” Cllr Trish Hardy, cabinet member for communities and housing, said in January.

“This is just the beginning, but it demonstrates the council’s commitment to assisting citizens in obtaining the homes they require and deserve.”

On Wednesday evening, there was minimal discussion of the proposals, which were offered by the council’s own housebuilding business, Sandway Homes.

Cllr Linda Cluskey requested assurance from officers that dropped kerbs would be installed on the development to facilitate disability access to the entire estate, while Cllr Joe Riley requested confirmation that suitable shops would be located nearby.

In addition to the block earmarked for council housing, officers indicated that 11 affordable dwellings would be erected at the site.

The meeting attendees agreed that the area needed to be rehabilitated, and since the Z Blocks were demolished in 2007, it has been designated as a brownfield site.

The ancient blocks had become “eyesores” plagued by crime and vandalism by the time they were demolished. The summary comes to a close.