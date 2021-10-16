The first McDonald’s in Liverpool, with an interior that resembled a space station.

If you visit any city in the United Kingdom, you will never be far from a McDonald’s.

The fast food outlet has become a common sight on high streets throughout the region, but when and where did it initially operate in Liverpool?

It all began in November 1985, when the new £1.4 million city-centre restaurant opened its doors on Lord Street.

The restaurant used to appear like this on the outside, with the sign “McDonald’s Hamburgers” on the front, according to photos from our archives.

The restaurant was the victim of a large burger hoax shortly after it opened, with hundreds of bogus fliers advertising free food and drinks disseminated throughout the city.

Customers were turned away from claiming their free meals at the restaurant as a result of the prank, which took place on November 11, 1985.

The bogus pink flyers advertised a “£2.40 freebie,” prompting a line to gather outside the site before 9 a.m. that day.

Some students picked up leaflets in the Polytechnic bar, and staff anticipated to turn people away for the rest of the day.

Friends Francis Fishwick, 18, and Stephen Downey, 17, from West Derby, visited the Lord Street McDonald’s, as well as other fast food franchises in the city, according to an article in The Washington Newsday on February 27, 1986.

The Lord Street location was characterized as appearing “like a space station” on the inside, with “a thirties chrome and marbled Hollywood feel to it and a chandelier hanging above the stairway.”

“However, we were brought back to earth with a thud as we turned away from the opulence only to see a large dollop of chocolate milkshake arc from the dispenser six feet away directly into my purse,” Stephen explained.

“As an apology, they brought us a free milkshake, this time in a glass.”

“The Big Mac, a double-decker burger on a bun with cheese, lettuce, onion, mayonnaise, and pickle, cost £1.30.”

“Reasonable value,” Francis replied. It’s quite nice. Chips are 35p for a small portion and 55p for a large portion.” McDonald’s now employs over 120,000 people in the UK and has over 1,270 outlets.

