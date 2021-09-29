The first look at Seb’s father on Coronation Street, who will be familiar to viewers.

Seb Franklin’s father will make his television debut next week on Coronation Street.

After only seen Seb as a child with his mother, Abi Franklin, this is the first time Tez will be seen by spectators.

Tez may be recognizable to viewers when he emerges on the Cobbles following Abi’s disappearance from Weatherfield following Seb’s murder trial judgment.

Corey Brent escaped free from court despite Nina Lucas describing him as the person who repeatedly kicked Seb in a terrible hate crime attack, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The conclusion of the murder trial, according to actress Sally Carman, is just the beginning of the drama as Abi seeks vengeance for her son’s death.

She then revealed that she will enlist the support of Seb’s father, Tez, in her search for justice.

And fans of soap operas are extremely likely to have seen his visage before.

Stephen Lord, a former EastEnders actor, has been cast in the role of Seb’s father.

From 2007 until 2008, the 49-year-old portrayed Jase Dyer, the father of Jay Brown, in the BBC One soap.

He was also dating Dawn Miller, who was played by Kara Tointon.

However, he met a tragic end when his antagonistic gang boss, Terry Bates, assassinated him.

This is how he gets to Coronation Street.

In a frenzied hunt for Abi, Kevin brings a photo of her to the Dog & Gun and asks the regulars if she’s been in.

He sees Seb’s father, Tez, in the pub, and informs him of Seb’s murder, as well as his suspicions that Abi has returned to drugs in her grief.

Tez promises him that he hasn’t seen or heard from Abi, but Kevin can’t get rid of his worries, so he gets in his car and follows Tez to a drug deal.

Kevin gets closer to Tez and shoots a snapshot on his phone as he samples the items from his narcotics deal.

He immediately confronts Tez, confident that he lied the day before and has seen Abi, and demands that Tez tell him everything he knows or he will submit the incriminating photo to his probation officer.

Tez tells Kevin that he saw something. “The summary has come to an end.”