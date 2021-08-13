The First Look at Boots’ First Ever Beauty Festival, which will take place this weekend.

This weekend, Boots is launching some major deals.

Not only will the offers be available on the 14th and 15th of August, but Boots also has another surprise in store.

In a single weekend, 11,000 beauty samples will be distributed across the United Kingdom.

In addition, Boots is providing engaging, interactive activities in-store, such as skin consultations, hair styling, and makeup application.

The greatest names in the cosmetics business will be offering discounts of up to 20% online and in stores.

With free samples and goody bags, even premium beauty favorites will be available.

However, there is a snag.

There are only a few stores that will provide the finest bargains.

If you’re a beauty fanatic, you’ll be as happy as we are to hear that MAC, Fenty, Dr. Jart, and other well-known brands will be included.

£33.50, now £26.80, Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

MAC Matte Lipstick, which was £17.50 before, is now £14.

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, which was £36.00 before, is now £28.80.

Visit the Boots website for more information and to take advantage of the savings while they last!