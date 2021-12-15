The first image of the ‘raucous’ Conservative Christmas party being put on lockdown.

During the coronavirus limitations, a photo of 24 individuals crammed together at a “raucous” Christmas party held by Tory aides has surfaced.

Some of the members of the group are wearing paper hats, while one is dressed in a Christmas jumper from the House of Commons.

According to MirrorOnline, the event, which was organized by Tory Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign, took place on December 14 last year, while London was in Tier 2.

Mr Bailey abruptly resigned as chair of the London Assembly’s police and crime committee after being approached by the Mirror tonight.

Several guests, including millionaire Tory donor Nick Candy, are seen raising glasses of wine while a catered buffet is prominently featured in the shot.

One of the partygoers was a key member of Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign.

Last week, it was revealed that Tory personnel danced and drank wine late into the night at a “raucous” event, with revellers damaging a door.

The capital was under Tier 2 restrictions at the time, which prohibited any social mixing between homes indoors.

The party was held the day before the No. 10 festive quiz, which Boris Johnson was photographed hosting, and four days before the Downing Street Christmas feast.

The party’s then-health secretary, Matt Hancock, stated just hours before the election that the capital will be placed under stricter Tier 3 limits.

According to Tory insiders, party chairman Oliver Dowden was outraged by the photograph of the Christmas gathering.

Four CCHQ staffers who were seconded to the campaign were subjected to “formal disciplinary action,” according to the Conservatives.

“On the evening of December 14th, senior CCHQ employees became aware of an unlawful social event in the basement of [CCHQ] organized by the Bailey campaign,” a spokesman said.

“The four CCHQ employees who were seconded to the Bailey campaign were subjected to formal disciplinary action.”

Until now, Scotland Yard has refused to look into the Christmas gatherings, citing a lack of evidence.

“This is terrible new proof of a party at Conservative Party HQ, with a food, drinks, Christmas clothing, and absolutely no social distancing,” Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said.

“In this shot, Shaun Bailey is an elected official who is plainly breaking Covid restrictions and encouraging his workers to do the same.

