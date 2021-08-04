The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Illinois for the year 2021.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) stated Tuesday that the state of Illinois has recorded its first human case of West Nile Virus for the year 2021.

According to the IDPH, the patient who tested positive for the disease is a Cook County man in his 80s who became ill in mid-June.

According to the IDPH, West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease spread by the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, also known as a house mosquito.

According to the Centers for Illness Control and Prevention, it is the “leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States” (CDC).

Typically, instances of West Nile Virus are documented from summer through fall, when mosquitos are most active. The death of a county citizen from the disease was just recently confirmed by health officials in Camden County, New Jersey.

The West Nile Virus was originally discovered in Illinois in September 2001, when two dead birds were discovered in the Chicago region. By the end of 2002, the state had recorded more human cases and deaths than any other state in the United States. The state recorded 42 human cases of West Nile Virus in 2020, with four deaths. Human instances, however, are “underreported,” according to the IDPH.

Headache, muscle aches, fever, and nausea are some of the frequent symptoms of West Nile Virus, which can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. After being bitten by an infected mosquito, symptoms can appear anywhere from three to fourteen days later. According to the IDPH, “four out of five” patients display no symptoms at all.

“More severe infections are characterized by a quick onset of a high fever, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, and, in the most severe instances, paralysis or death,” according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, there is currently no vaccination available for West Nile Virus. As a result, the best strategy to avoid catching the disease is to avoid mosquito bites. Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, as well as utilizing EPA-registered insect repellents, are all good precautions to take.

Installing tight-fitting screens and removing standing water in objects like buckets, planters, old tires, and even toys where mosquitos can spawn are all key ways to control the mosquito population both indoors and out.

“While we fight the COVID-19 epidemic, we must also remember to protect our health from other illnesses,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the IDPH, in a statement.

“Washington Newsday Brief News. West.