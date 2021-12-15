The first flu death of the season has been recorded in North Carolina, according to health officials.

Despite an increase in occurrences, North Carolina has recorded its first flu-related death of the 2021-2022 season.

Officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced Tuesday that the first flu-related fatality had occurred in an adult from the state’s western region. The patient was found to be infected with influenza but negative for COVID-19. In the second week of December, the person died as a result of flu complications.

To safeguard the privacy of the patient’s family, the agency did not reveal the patient’s age, gender, or birthplace. The example serves as a “sad reminder,” according to State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, that influenza may be a devastating sickness that can even result in death.

Older adults, children, and those with certain health issues or who are immunocompromised are the persons most at risk of significant flu complications, according to the CDC. While the number of cases in the 2020-2021 season was “historically low,” the prior five seasons saw an average of 186-391 deaths per season. Furthermore, according to NCDHHS, the state is seeing “greater influenza activity than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.”

“The first and most critical step in protecting yourself and your family from the flu virus is to receive a flu vaccine every year,” the CDC noted. “This flu season, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever.”

Anyone over the age of six should get vaccinated at least once a year. It’s said to be the “best strategy” to prevent infection and lessen the severity of the symptoms.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the midst of flu season, putting even more strain on our state’s hospital beds,” said NCDHHS chief deputy secretary for health Kody H. Kinsley. “To protect yourself and your family, and to preserve hospital bed capacity for emergencies, obtain a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot as soon as possible, and get your booster when you become eligible.” People can protect themselves against the flu and other viruses by covering their nose and mouth with a face mask, keeping a six-foot distance from others, and washing their hands often. When one sneezes or coughs, it’s also vital to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also advises against coming into contact with sick people. Those who are ill should stay away from other people.