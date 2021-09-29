The first ever Yorkshire Pudding-shaped dog bed is created by Aunt Bessie’s.

The nicest thing that has ever happened to someone who:

She adores dogs. Adores Sunday supper It’s impossible to go a day without eating a Yorkshire pudding.

Aunt Bessie’s has designed the first-ever Yorkshire pudding-shaped dog bed in the UK, with all earnings going to the Guide Dogs organization.

The first-of-its-kind bed has been exclusively constructed for Yorkshire pudding aficionados and is designed to imitate the much-loved Aunt Bessie’s Golden Yorkshire Pudding. It is suitable for small-to-medium dogs, or even cats.

The Yorkshire pudding bed will cost £50 and will be available for purchase on the Guide Dogs Shop online, with all revenues going to help people with sight loss in the UK live the lives they want.

The bed was made to commemorate the birth of Bessie, a golden retriever guide dog puppy sponsored by Aunt Bessie’s as part of the company’s charitable engagement with Guide Dogs.

“As a company of dog lovers, we wanted to create something unique to mark the birth of Bessie and pay gratitude to our new association with Guide Dogs,” Sam Dolan, Head of Marketing at Aunt Bessie’s, told TeamDogs.

“We know Aunt Bessie’s followers will adore the Yorkshire Pudding dog bed, and we hope they will join us in celebrating and supporting Guide Dogs’ incredible work.”

“We’re pleased to have Aunt Bessie’s on board as partnerships like this are crucial to Guide Dogs in supporting individuals with sight loss to live actively, independently, and well,” Donna Beetham, National Corporate Partnerships Manager at Guide Dogs, said. We look forward to collaborating on even more projects to promote awareness and cash for our life-changing work.”

The Guide Dogs Shop is currently selling a limited-edition Yorkshire Pudding Dog Bed for £50 on their website.